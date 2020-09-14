Denial of direct flights between Israel and Morocco

SHAFAQNA – An authorized diplomatic source from Morocco’s government has denied allegations made by the Israeli media on Saturday regarding direct flights between Morocco and Israel.

The diplomatic source in an exclusive interview with the online magazine Hesperss, explained: “The information that was published about the imminent announcement of the establishment of a direct flight between Morocco and Israel (occupied Palestine) is fake news and no agreement has been reached in this regard”.

Israeli media quoted by Israeli sources as saying that Israel and Morocco were to report direct flights as part of the next step in US efforts led by President Donald Trump to facilitate the normalization process between Israel and the Arab world.

This text is originally published by Alquds Alarabi and translated by Shafaqna English.