Date :Sunday, September 20th, 2020 | Time : 11:31 |ID: 169692 | Print

Online course on Understanding Khums

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- An online course about understanding Khums will be held in October 2020. The course will be taught by Shaykh Farroukh Sekaleshfar.

This is a 10-hour structured course on Khums which will be presented Live on Zoom.

This program will be held on Monday 12th, Friday 16th, Monday 19th, Friday 23rd and Monday 26th of October 2020.

The time of this program is at 8-10pm (London), 9-11pm (Copenhagen), 3-5pm (New York) and 12-2pm (Los Angeles ).

Registration fee is £25 and for more information you can see https://shop.aimislam.com/products/understanding-khums.

You might also like
Video: AIM mourning programme, 8th night of Muharram
Video: AIM mourning programme, 3rd night of Muharram
Video: Alulbayt Foundation mourning ceremony, 10th night of Muharram
ICEL mourning ceremony,1st night, Muharram
Photos: Iran's Supreme Leader attends a Quran recitation ceremony through video conference
Video: AIM mourning programme, 10th night, Muharram
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *