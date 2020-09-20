Online course on Understanding Khums

SHAFAQNA- An online course about understanding Khums will be held in October 2020. The course will be taught by Shaykh Farroukh Sekaleshfar.

This is a 10-hour structured course on Khums which will be presented Live on Zoom.

This program will be held on Monday 12th, Friday 16th, Monday 19th, Friday 23rd and Monday 26th of October 2020.

The time of this program is at 8-10pm (London), 9-11pm (Copenhagen), 3-5pm (New York) and 12-2pm (Los Angeles ).

Registration fee is £25 and for more information you can see https://shop.aimislam.com/products/understanding-khums.