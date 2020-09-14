Pope appeals to leaders to listen to protestors

SHAFAQNA- At Sunday’s midday Angelus prayer, Pope Francis said the world could be spared much suffering and many wounds and wars if forgiveness and mercy were “the style of our life.”

The Pope reflected: “We cannot demand God’s forgiveness for ourselves unless we are prepared to forgive our neighbors”.“ if we do not strive to forgive and love, neither we will be forgiven and loved”, according to VATICAN NEW.

The pope then noted that protests had broken out in various countries in recent months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Without mentioning any nations by name, he said: “While I urge the demonstrators to present their demands peacefully, without giving in to the temptation of aggression and violence, I appeal to all those who have public and governmental responsibilities to listen to the voice of their fellow citizens and to meet their just aspirations, ensuring full respect for human rights and civil liberties.”

“Finally, I invite the ecclesial communities living in such contexts, under the guidance of their Pastors, to work in favor of dialogue, always in favor of dialogue, and in favor of reconciliation”, worldcatholicnews reported.