France:Journalist slammed for anti-Muslim 9/11 remark

SHAFAQNA-A French journalist has been condemned over anti-Muslim 9/11 remark on Twitter.

French broadcaster BFM TV shared a video clip hosted by a headscarved Muslim woman offering budget-friendly meal recipes for students.

Judith Weintraub, who works for the right-wing Le Figaro Magazine, retweeted the post with a comment: “September 11,” as though to draw attention to the fact the video was shared on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.

Many users condemned Weintraub as bigotted for associating the terror attacks with a Muslim woman hosting an innocuous video on a subject relevant to the start of the academic year, DAILYSABAH reported.