Libya: Haftar forces open fire on protesters

SHAFAQNA- Haftar forces Sunday opened fire on protesters , injuring at least five civilians.

According to the Libyan news outlet “February,” civilians took to the streets of Benghazi, Al-Marj and Al-Bayda at midnight to protest against power and water outages, corruption, increasing food prices, lack of salary payments and other problems in areas controlled by Haftar’s forces.

Meanwhile, protesters also set fire to one of Haftar’s headquarters in the city of Benghazi,

Protests late Saturday also erupted in Al-Bayda, where Haftar’s forces were previously based, in Sabha in the south and for the first time in Al-Marj, a particular stronghold of the general, witnesses said, according to DAILYSABAH .