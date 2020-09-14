Date :Monday, September 14th, 2020 | Time : 07:16 |ID: 169712 | Print

Libya: Haftar forces open fire on protesters

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Haftar forces Sunday opened fire on protesters , injuring at least five civilians.

According to the Libyan news outlet “February,” civilians took to the streets of Benghazi, Al-Marj and Al-Bayda at midnight to protest against power and water outages, corruption, increasing food prices, lack of salary payments and other problems in areas controlled by Haftar’s forces.

Meanwhile, protesters also set fire to one of Haftar’s headquarters in the city of Benghazi,

Protests late Saturday also erupted in Al-Bayda, where Haftar’s forces were previously based, in Sabha in the south and for the first time in Al-Marj, a particular stronghold of the general, witnesses said, according to DAILYSABAH .

You might also like
Libya finds new mass grave in area retaken from Haftar militia
Libya Libya, and the failure of humanitarian interventionism
A Mosque in Libya attacked by Haftar's forces
Missing persons in Libya near 10,000: rights group
Italy closes Musa Sadr case - prominent Shia cleric
Imam Musa Sadr Amal Movement demands for following up Imam Musa Sadr’s fate
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *