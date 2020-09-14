Date :Monday, September 14th, 2020 | Time : 16:43 |ID: 169714 | Print

Sweden: Christian Council slams Quran burning

SHAFAQNA- The Christian Council of Sweden on Sunday slammed the the move by far-right groups in Sweden to burn a copy of Holy Quran. Ten prominent Christian reverends of the Scandinavian country, including the Archbishop of the Swedish Protestant Church Antje Jackele strongly dissociated herself from “conscious violations of people’s faith.”

The group said  in a statement that the the actions, were “barbaric.” Such attacks increase polarization between people “at a time when our country needs to gather around everyone’s dignity and rights,” it added, AA reported.

