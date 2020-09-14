Muslim scholars union slams burning of Quran in Sweden

SHAFAQNA-The International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS) slammed the burning of the holy Quran in Sweden.

In a statement, the Doha-based union lamented violations against Muslims and their holy sites and books in a number of European and Asian countries.

“We did not hear any condemnation of these acts from different groups that claim defending freedoms and respect of symbols, religions and holy sites, or an action by these countries against those who carry out these heinous and aggressive acts,” the union said, AA reported.