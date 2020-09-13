Iraqi President and UN envoy endorses the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s statement

SHAFAQNA- The President of Iraq and the Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq reaffirmed their support for the recent statement by the Supreme Religious Authority, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani.

Iraqi President Barham Salih received today at the Baghdad Palace the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Ms. Jeanine Hennis- Plasschaert.

During the meeting, the President emphasized the important role of the United Nations and its efforts in supporting the democratic process in the country, particularly at the current juncture that Iraq seeks to hold early elections in the coming period.

Furthermore, he stressed that Iraqis are looking forward to a new phase to build a safer, stable and more prosperous Iraq.

Ms. Jeanine Hennis- Plasschaert, in turn, reaffirmed UN’s commitment to supporting Iraq as well as enhancing government institutions.

Therefore, the UN will continue to advise and assist Iraq so as Iraqis’ hopes and aspirations could be fulfilled across all the fields, she added.

During the meeting between Salih and Plasschaert, they supported the recent statement of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority of the Shia Muslims of the world, that it is crucial to hold Iraqi parliamentary elections on time next year and the necessary conditions for its results to be credible and trustworthy must be met, and that the current government’s program to establish social justice, prosecute criminals, fight corruption, strengthen the security forces, exercise government authority and monopolize weapons must be implemented.