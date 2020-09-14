Elderly Muslim man stabbed to death outside Toronto mosque

SHAFQNA-

An elderly Muslim man was stabbed to death outside a mosque in the Canadian city of Toronto, local media said on Saturday.

The incident happened in Toronto’s Rexdale Boulevard and Bergamot Avenue, near Islington Avenue, at around 8:45pm local time, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported.

Paramedics arrived to find the man, in his 60s, without vital signs. Toronto police said in a tweet that the man was stabbed in the neck. He later died on the scene.

The International Muslim Organisation of Toronto, in a statement issued on social media, said that the victim is one of its members and the incident happened near the mosque.

The organization said it was “deeply saddened and shocked” to learn about the “tragic incident”.

“There are no words for what happened to the member of this congregation,” the statement read.

“We further encourage our community not to speculate on what happened as the investigation is ongoing. Instead, we ask that you keep our brother and his family in your prayers.”

The CBC report stated that the local homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police said that the suspect, a slim man wearing a black hoodie and dark pants, was seen fleeing the scene on foot.

The story was originally published in CBC.