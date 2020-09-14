Iraq: Conditions and preparations for this year’s Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi newspaper Al-Sabah wrote: The holy province of Karbala has taken early measures to hold the pilgrimage of Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S). On the other hand, the local government in Wasit has apologized for not accepting Arbaeen foreign pilgrims through the Zarbatieh crossing.

Karbala Governor Nassif Jassim Al- Khattabi told Al-Sabah newspaper: “Karbala has prepared for the Arbaeen pilgrimage earlier and has prepared special security, service and health measures for this ceremony.” Al-Khattabi added: “Preparations have been made in coordination with the government and the special health crisis team for the Corona epidemic, and with the cooperation of the two holy shrines of Hussaini and Abbasi, with the aim of holding the Arbaeen pilgrimage ceremony successfully.”

This year’s Arbaeen programs are different from previous years. The governor of Karbala continued: “This year, due to the conditions related to the Corona pandemic, it is generally different from all the pilgrimage programs of previous years with a population of millions, because it is expected that millions of pilgrims from inside the country will attend this ceremony this year, if the crisis team allows.”

Al-Khattabi said: “This plan will include all alleys, streets and areas, and service, health and disinfection efforts, and the cleaning of pilgrims’ places of presence and traffic. In addition, there are the security forces’ efforts to save the lives of the mourners.”

The governor of Karbala further invited the owners of Hussaini processions (Mawkibs) to cooperate and coordinate with the local government through the committee of Hussaini processions in two Hossaini and Abbasi thresholds in order to hold ceremonies and maintain the city’s infrastructure and noted: It is not only for the people of the province, but for all the pilgrims, because Karbala is a world city that is not empty of pilgrims and guests throughout the year.

Wasit’s governor: We will not receive any Iranian or non-Iranian pilgrims / Iran has decided to close the Arbaeen case. On the other hand, “Mohammad Jamil Al-Mayahi”, the governor of Wasit, told Al-Sabah: We do not accept any foreign pilgrims from Iran and other Asian countries through the Zarbatiyeh border crossing to participate in the Arbaeen ceremony of Imam Hussain (A.S), and this is done in order to prevent the transfer and spread of the Coronavirus among citizens.

He added: “After the Iraqi government informed Iran that it would not allow Arbaeen pilgrims from Iran or any other countries, the Iranian government decided to close the Arbaeen pilgrimage case.” Al-Mayahi stressed the need for pilgrims and owners of Hussaini processions to adhere to the decisions of the Ministry of Health to prevent Coronavirus and continued: The decision of the local government in Wasit is made in coordination with the decision of the central government to ban the entry of foreign pilgrims through the border crossings, and its purpose is to ensure the health of citizens against the Corona pandemic. All efforts will be made this year to serve the processions (Mawkibs).

On the other hand, “Rahman Yaser”, the deputy governor of Wasit for technical affairs, told Al-Sabah: “The governor’s office has held a security-service conference in order to be prepared for the Arbaeen pilgrimage. In this conference, special security measures to maintain security and order on this occasion were reviewed through the coordination and cooperation of security agencies in Wasit and neighboring provinces, as well as the desired service and health measures.”

Noting that the conference was held to coordinate and cooperate with Astan Quds Hussaini and Abbasi, Yaser said: “The governorate of Wasit receives millions of pilgrims from Iran and other Asian countries through the Zarbatiyeh border crossing each year, but this year, following the government’s decision to ban foreign pilgrims, it has focused all its efforts on providing services to Hussaini processions.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English