Who is a fake Shia according to Imam Sadeq (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – In objection to the behaviour of some fake Shias, the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) said: A group makes us to stick out and put themselves forward; they are not from us and we are not from them. I will go and hide myself and draw a curtain on my secrets, but they betray (reveal) my secrets, may God reveal their secrets. They call me Imam! Swear to God, I am not Imam unless for the person who obeys me. But the one who disobeys me, I am not his/her Imam. Why do they stick themselves to my name?! Why my name does not go out of their mouths?! Swear to God that Allah (SWT) will not place me with them in one abode [1].

