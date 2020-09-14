Date :Monday, September 14th, 2020 | Time : 09:11 |ID: 169763 | Print

Which sins can affect Divine Blessings according to Imam Sajjad (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the fourth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Hussain Zainul Abideen Al-Sajjad (AS) who said: The sins which can change (God’s) blessings are:

  1. Oppression and cruelty towards people
  2. Abandoning the habit of doing good deeds
  3. Abandoning enjoining good
  4. Showing ingratitude to God’s blessings
  5. Abandoning giving thanks (for blessings) [1]

