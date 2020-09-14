Which sins can affect Divine Blessings according to Imam Sajjad (AS)?

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/imam-sajjad4-1.jpg 166 296 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-14 09:11:152020-09-14 09:11:15Which sins can affect Divine Blessings according to Imam Sajjad (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the fourth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Hussain Zainul Abideen Al-Sajjad (AS) who said: The sins which can change (God’s) blessings are:
- Oppression and cruelty towards people
- Abandoning the habit of doing good deeds
- Abandoning enjoining good
- Showing ingratitude to God’s blessings
- Abandoning giving thanks (for blessings) [1]
[1] Wasa’elul Shia, Vol. 11, Page 519.
