Which sins can affect Divine Blessings according to Imam Sajjad (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the fourth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Hussain Zainul Abideen Al-Sajjad (AS) who said: The sins which can change (God’s) blessings are:

Oppression and cruelty towards people Abandoning the habit of doing good deeds Abandoning enjoining good Showing ingratitude to God’s blessings Abandoning giving thanks (for blessings) [1]

[1] Wasa’elul Shia, Vol. 11, Page 519.