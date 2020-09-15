Date :Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 | Time : 08:28 |ID: 169780 | Print

Video: Sabra and Shatila Massacre | 38 years on

SHAFAQNA- It’s been 38 years since the Sabra and Shatila Massacre. Mr. Masood Shajareh talks about the atrocity and what it tell us about the plight of Palestinians today.

