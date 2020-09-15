https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/a9956285-6b0c-4b41-b8a8-e781a68c9a5c.jpg 540 941 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-15 08:28:282020-09-15 09:43:12Video: Sabra and Shatila Massacre | 38 years on
Video: Sabra and Shatila Massacre | 38 years on
SHAFAQNA- It’s been 38 years since the Sabra and Shatila Massacre. Mr. Masood Shajareh talks about the atrocity and what it tell us about the plight of Palestinians today.
