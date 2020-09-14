Saudi Arabia reduces some Corona restrictions from tomorrow

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Interior Ministry announced the reduction of some restrictions related to international flights imposed due to the spread of the Coronavirus, from tomorrow.

A source in the Saudi Interior Ministry said this evening (Sunday) that high-ranking officials of his country have agreed to lift all restrictions on the exit and return of citizens, as well as the reopening of land, sea and air border crossings for traffic of all vehicles after January 1 of next year and according to the measures taken before the outbreak of the new generation of Coronavirus (Covid-19), however, the exact time of this work will be determined 30 days before the mentioned date, and the Ministry of Health, if necessary, can request the application of some preventive health measures for passengers and travelers while traveling and in the halls of airports and stations.

According to the unnamed official, some Saudi citizens, including military and civilian government employees, if they have official missions, staff of diplomatic and consular delegations and affiliated offices abroad, employees of regional and international organizations, and families and their companions, patients in need of travel abroad for treatment especially those suffering from cancer or in need of organ transplants, and participants in formal sports activities will be allowed to enter and leave under certain rules and conditions.

The Saudi official also stressed that citizens of other GCC countries and non-Saudis with entry, exit, work, residence and pilgrimage visas are also allowed to enter and leave, provided that their traffic be in accordance with the regulations and preventive health measures of the committee which is responsible for taking measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in this country, and they have to provide valid proof that they are not infected by the Coronavirus before entering.

The official source, while emphasizing the partial cancellation of the suspension of international flights between Saudi Arabia and other countries of the world and the reopening of the country’s land, sea and air border crossings for the mentioned groups, announced that these measures will be implemented at 6:00 AM on Tuesday, September 15 local time. However, according to the decision of the committee responsible for taking preventive measures, some countries that witness the outbreak of the Coronavirus are exempt from them.

At the end of his speech, the Saudi official noted that the plan for the gradual resumption of Umrah rituals will be announced independently, based on subsequent decisions in this regard and given the developments related to the outbreak of the new generation of Coronavirus in this country.

According to the latest data from the reference website of “World Of Meters” and the official statistics of the Saudi Ministry of Health, the country has registered 325,651 cases of Coronavirus and 4,268 victims as a result of this deadly virus, and it ranks 16th and 31st in the world in terms of the number of infected people and the resulting death toll, respectively. However, it has the highest rate of infection among the countries of the Arab world, and it has the highest number of victims after Iraq and Egypt.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English