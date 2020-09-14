Bahrain February 14 Movement: Al-Khalifa compromises with Israel, not Bahrain

SHAFAQNA- The Director of the Political Bureau of the February 14 Youth Coalition said in an interview that public opinion should not blame Bahrain for the compromise with Israel and that Al-Khalifa was responsible for the tragedy.

“Ibrahim Al- Aradi” said that the people of Bahrain have never recognized Israel before and will never recognize it again.

“The rulers of Al-Khalifa, led by Hamad, fought against religion for the sake of the world and positions of power, and killed the Bahraini identity,” al-Aradi added.

The Bahraini activist also stressed that King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain has no authority and that this action was carried out at the behest of the US President.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English