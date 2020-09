https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Screenshot_20200914-145441_Instagram.jpg 1349 1080 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian 2020-09-15 08:41:09 2020-09-15 08:50:15 Imam Hussain (A.S): One of the signs of good name and happiness is companionship with the wise