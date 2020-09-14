Online Quranic course held in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A summer online Quranic course was held in the south of Lebanon by a Dar-ul-Quran Center affiliated to the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine.

According to the website of the Astan, Seyyed Ali Abulhassan, head of the Dar-ul-Quran’s branch in Lebanon, said that hundreds of girls and boys of the region took the course this year.

The participants, from different age groups, were from more than 15 cities and towns, he added. The educational program included Quran memorization and recitation as well as “Al-Ghadir” Quran competition. Top participants were gifted cash prizes at the concluding ceremony.