Date :Monday, September 14th, 2020 | Time : 20:09 |ID: 169877 | Print

UN demands access for Xinjiang region visit

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday said she was discussing a possible visit to Muslim-majority Xinjiang region with Chinese authorities.

“My Office continues to engage with the Chinese Government on the situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and the impact on human rights of its policies,” U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told a council meeting in Geneva, Reuters reported.

UN said some one million Muslims in China’s Xinxiang region are being held in “political camps for indoctrination”

 

 

You might also like
China is covering up evidence of its mass Muslim detention camps by destroying documents and data
UN calls for reforms in Bahrain to be immediately implemented
Over 5,000 children killed, injured in Saudi aggression on Yemen: UN
UN: Increase of Suspected cholera cases in Yemen
China reportedly holding thousands of Muslims in internment camps
UN: Syria is now the top refugee-originating country in the world
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *