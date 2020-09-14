UN demands access for Xinjiang region visit

SHAFAQNA-The UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday said she was discussing a possible visit to Muslim-majority Xinjiang region with Chinese authorities.

“My Office continues to engage with the Chinese Government on the situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and the impact on human rights of its policies,” U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told a council meeting in Geneva, Reuters reported.

UN said some one million Muslims in China’s Xinxiang region are being held in “political camps for indoctrination”