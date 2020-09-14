Date :Monday, September 14th, 2020 | Time : 19:41 |ID: 169880 | Print

Trump needs a campaign photo, Zarif says

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister in a Twitter message said Trump needs a campaign photo, adding that his son-in-law blackmailed regional clients for it.

“@realDonaldTrump desperately needed a campaign photo. His son-in-law blackmailed their regional clients into giving him one,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

“The only problem: ‘Peace agreements’ being signed are NOT between foes but longstanding allies,” he added.

“What a diplomatic coup! Stay tuned for more,” he noted.

