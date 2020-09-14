https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/157616176.jpg 422 750 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-14 19:41:102020-09-14 19:41:10Trump needs a campaign photo, Zarif says
Trump needs a campaign photo, Zarif says
SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister in a Twitter message said Trump needs a campaign photo, adding that his son-in-law blackmailed regional clients for it.
“@realDonaldTrump desperately needed a campaign photo. His son-in-law blackmailed their regional clients into giving him one,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.
“The only problem: ‘Peace agreements’ being signed are NOT between foes but longstanding allies,” he added.
“What a diplomatic coup! Stay tuned for more,” he noted.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!