Saudi coalition violates Stockholm Agreement in Hodeidah

SHAFAQNA-MNA: Launching 62 raids on Sunday on the capital, Sanaa, and the governorates of Marib and Al-Jawf, the Saudi coalition a violated the Stockholm Agreement in Hodeidah with attacks.The US-Saudi aggression and its mercenaries, on Sunday, continued to bomb a number of provinces, causing damage to public and private property. They violated the Stockholm Agreement in Hodeidah with a number of attacks. The aggression launched 62 raids on Sunday, September 13, 2020 on the capital, Sanaa, and the governorates of Marib and Al-Jawf, Al-Masirah reported.

In Sanaa, the US-Saudi aggression launched 9 separate raids on the vicinity of Sanaa International Airport, 3 raids on Al-Nahdha neighborhood, Al-Thawra district, and 3 raids on Al-Arouq in the Bani Al-Harith district. The aggression launched 6 raids on Arhab district, including two strikes on a chicken farm that injured its workers and 3 raids on Haziz area in the Sanhan district.

In Sa’adah, the aggression launched two raid on Al-Zahir District. In Marib, the aggression launched 14 raids on Rahba district, 4 raids on Medghal district, a raid in Srwah district, and a raid on Mahliya district, killing 4 left 4 civilian and one was wounded.

In Al-Jawf, the US-Saudi aggression launched 12 raids on the Khub Washaf district.

In Hodeidah, the US-Saudi aggression continued their violations of the ceasefire, destroying house of a citizen and a number of cars with artillery shelling of invaders and mercenaries on Nasr Street in 7th July residential area. A woman was also wounded by Saudi-mercenaries gunfire in At-Tohayat district.