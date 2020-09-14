Oman welcomes Bahrain’s normalization of ties with Israel

SHAFAQNA-Oman welcomes Bahrain’ deal with Israel to normalize ties.

“[Oman] hopes this new strategic path taken by some Arab countries will contribute to bringing about a peace based on an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and on establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital,” the government statement said.

Israel’s intelligence minister said a few days after the UAE-Israel deal that Oman could also formalise ties with the country,Reuters reported.