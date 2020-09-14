Secretary General of the Arab League: The Arab consensus on the Palestinian issue will not be affected by recent developments

SHAFQANA- The developments in the region regarding the Palestinian issue will not affect the Arab consensus on the certainty of ending the Israeli occupation as a key condition for achieving a just and inclusive right in the Middle East, the Arab League secretary general said.

“Discussions at the last meeting of the Arab League ministers confirm the existence of a common factor on which all the countries of the union agree, and that is the need to end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, which it has occupied since June 4, 1967,” Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement today (Monday).

Noting that he disagrees with many who speak out about crises in the region that are more important than the Palestinian issue, he said: “These crises are the product of a difficult decade that tore the region apart and there are still big problems in some countries.”

Emphasizing that the Palestinian issue will remain the root of all the region’s pain and that the region will not see real stability and security without a two-state solution, Ahmed Aboul Gheit added: “It is true that there are Arab differences of opinion on some concepts related to peace with Israel, but all are committed to upholding the Palestinian demands and rights, and neither side has sought to change that.”

He also noted the commonalities in the Arab states’ stance on the Palestinian issue, which include opposition to the Israeli annexation plan, the designation of Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, and opposition to the transfer of foreign embassies to it, opposition to Israel’s settlement policy in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem and many other issues.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have recently normalized relations with Israel.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English