Bahraini Scholars reject normalizing tie with Israel

SHAFAQNA-Bahraini scholars condemned normalization of relations between Bahrain and Israel.

“The tyrannical regime in Bahrain has declared siding with the enemy of God and the enemy of the Islamic and Arab nation, declaring its hostility to the people of Bahrain, its identity, religion, history and all its components and spectra that unanimously reject this great treason.”, Bahraini scholars said in a statement.

“How silly is this arrogant regime, which only needs a phone call from the American master to perform the duties of slavery with all humiliation,” the statement continued.

The statement stressed that “the people of Bahrain and the peoples of the Islamic and Arab nation are innocent of all these traitors, and that the Palestinian cause is a matter of faith, religion, honor, pride and dignity that does not accept compromise or truce, as long as there is blood in the Muslims’ veins”,BahrainMirror reported.

