Israel issues demolition order for mosque in Jerusalem Al-Quds

SHAFAQNA- A court in Israel has issued a demolition order for a mosque in the town of Silwan in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Gaza condemned the order and warned Israel against the move.

It also called on the international community, the Arab League and the Organization of the Islamic Conference to protect Muslim holy sites and places of worship in Jerusalem, according to AlJazeera.

Israeli authorities gave residents 21 days to challenge the order .