Bahrain pressures domestic institutions to issue a statement welcoming the compromise

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain’s largest opposition group, Al-Wefaq, has informed about Al-Khalifa’s pressure on domestic groups and institutions in the country to declare support for the compromise.

Al-Wefaq wrote on its Twitter page that the Bahraini government has threatened and intimidated a number of sports, religious and civic institutions to issue a statement confirming the compromise agreement with Israel.

The tweet also states that the Bahraini government continues to pressure some institutions to take a position in line with the compromise.

