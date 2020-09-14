Bahrain pressures domestic institutions to issue a statement welcoming the compromise

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/4C250820-B4A3-42F8-9997-A2307F53607F.jpeg 438 730 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-14 22:35:232020-09-14 22:35:23Bahrain pressures domestic institutions to issue a statement welcoming the compromise
SHAFAQNA- Bahrain’s largest opposition group, Al-Wefaq, has informed about Al-Khalifa’s pressure on domestic groups and institutions in the country to declare support for the compromise.
Al-Wefaq wrote on its Twitter page that the Bahraini government has threatened and intimidated a number of sports, religious and civic institutions to issue a statement confirming the compromise agreement with Israel.
The tweet also states that the Bahraini government continues to pressure some institutions to take a position in line with the compromise.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
