Washington assures UAE not to support Israeli annexation plans until 2024

SHAFQANA- The Times of Israel reported that the UAE has received a assurance from the United States that Washington will not give the green light to Tel Aviv’s plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank until at least 2024.

The newspaper quoted informed sources today (Sunday) as saying that an Emirati delegation headed by Yousef Al Otaiba, the ambassador to Washington , during its talks on normalizing relations between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, focused on receiving assurances from the United States, not Israel, to suspend the annexation plans that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly promised to implement.

The newspaper noted that the UAE negotiators did not pay much attention to Israel’s commitments on the issue, as they knew that Netanyahu would not take any steps to implement the plans without US approval, and that this is an issue for the Israeli Prime Minister himself which has been emphasizing for months.

The report emphasizes that the negotiators of the administration of US President Donald Trump agreed to set a timetable that is in line with the timetable set for the Palestinians in the US peace plan known as the “Deal of the Century”.

According to the report, the UAE received a commitment from Washington that the US government should delay its agreement with the Israeli annexation plan on the same timeframe, at least until January 2024.

One source said that if Trump is re-elected president in the upcoming election in November, this term will cover most of Trump’s second term, and if Democratic candidate Joe Biden wins the election, the plan will be completely rejected, because Biden opposes the annexation plan.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English