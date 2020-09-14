To sign a peace agreement with Israel; The Bahraini FM arrived in US

SHAFAQNA- Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani arrived in Washington to sign a peace agreement with the Zionist regime.

Earlier, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani had announced that the country’s move to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, in accordance with the instructions of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, is aimed at spreading a culture of peace and reconciliation in the world.

“The declaration of peace between Bahrain and Israel will provide a better opportunity for the Palestinian people to form an independent, stable and prosperous state. The establishment of Bahrain’s diplomatic relations with Israel is not in conflict with our country’s commitment to the Arab peace initiative and international resolutions,” he said.

A joint US-Bahraini-Israeli statement said Donald Trump had talked with King Hamad bin Isa of Bahrain and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about establishing full diplomatic relations between Israel and Bahrain and reached a final agreement.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English