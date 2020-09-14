Iraqi FM: ISIS is present around Kirkuk, Salah al-Din and Mosul

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Foreign Minister spoke about areas where ISIS is still active.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein had a meeting with his German counterpart.

He said: “ISIS is still present around Kirkuk, Salah al-Din and Mosul and al-Anbar desert. Of course, we must emphasize that the current threat of ISIS is not comparable to 2014.”

