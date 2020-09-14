Date :Monday, September 14th, 2020 | Time : 23:55 |ID: 169928 | Print

Iraqi FM: ISIS is present around Kirkuk, Salah al-Din and Mosul

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Foreign Minister spoke about areas where ISIS is still active.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein had a meeting with his German counterpart.

He said: “ISIS is still present around Kirkuk, Salah al-Din and Mosul and al-Anbar desert. Of course, we must emphasize that the current threat of ISIS is not comparable to 2014.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
A New Hope for Libya to Unite Against ISIS
ISIS and Israel Praise Trump’s Assassination of Iranian Top General Soleimani
No respect, no justice, no equality in Saudi Arabia
Sellouts like Hillary have been lying about everything from Iraq to Syria
3 Years Later, Genocide of Yazidis by ISIS Still Ongoing
Ayatollah Sistani's envoy meets with Chairman of parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s envoy says ISIS not related to Islam
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *