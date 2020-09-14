Al-Kazemi’s Military spokesman: Marjaiat is the main supporter of security forces

SHAFAQNA- Brigadier General Yahya al-Zubaidi, the military spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, said: “Religious Authority is the main backbone of the security forces.”

Al-Zubaidi said: “The wise advices of the Religious Authority on the need to limit weapons by the government has played a major role in supporting the military in all military activities.”

He said: “These recommendations played a major role in the victory over the terrorist gangs of ISIS, and thanks to them, victory was achieved.”

The military spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces said about the recent changes in the posts of deputies: “The commander-in-chief has an effective view on the issue of changes, but so far we have not been notified of any changes.”

He said: “Kazemi’s choices are precise and by no means random, but based on a professional attitude, and he follows all the details in the ministries.”

Following today’s changes in some important government positions, there are reports that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi has changed the deputies of the eight ministries.

