Syria: Terror attack kills 9 in Afrin

SHAFAQNA- At least nine people were killed and 43 injured in a terror blast in northwestern Syria.

An explosives-laden small truck went off in the opposition-held city of Afrin, Anadolu Agency earlier learned from sources on the ground. Investigation of the attack and identifying the people involved continue, said a governor’s office statement.

