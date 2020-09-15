https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/thumbs_b_c_7fd727497996a1b0293c2edcd2007b1b.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-15 08:30:382020-09-15 09:32:08Syria: Terror attack kills 9 in Afrin
Syria: Terror attack kills 9 in Afrin
SHAFAQNA- At least nine people were killed and 43 injured in a terror blast in northwestern Syria.
An explosives-laden small truck went off in the opposition-held city of Afrin, Anadolu Agency earlier learned from sources on the ground. Investigation of the attack and identifying the people involved continue, said a governor’s office statement.
