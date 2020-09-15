COVID-19 will not be last pandemic or health crisis, WHO declares

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) chief declared that COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic, nor the last global health emergency, and called for political and financial investments to prevent pandemics.

“We do not know what the next health emergency will be, but we know it will come. And we must be prepared,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the launch of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) 2020 report.

Tedros said humanity has a shared responsibility to leave the world better prepared for the next pandemic.He said that the COVID-19 pandemic had taken a massive toll on lives and livelihoods, disrupting health systems, economies, and societies ,aa reported. “Even countries with advanced health systems and powerful economies have been overwhelmed,” said Tedros.