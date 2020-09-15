https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Ayat-Sistani.jpg 224 225 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-15 09:20:392020-09-15 09:20:39Can a woman receive money for housework? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
Can a woman receive money for housework? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about a woman’s housework.
Question: Can a woman receive money for the housework?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Yes, she can.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
