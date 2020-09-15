Date :Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 | Time : 09:20 |ID: 169982 | Print

Can a woman receive money for housework? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about a woman’s housework.

Question: Can a woman receive money for the housework?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Yes, she can.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

