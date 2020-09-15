Date :Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 | Time : 09:25 |ID: 169985 | Print

Which three characters are manifested in special occasions?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: There are three persons who are not recognized except in three situations:

The patient and the tolerant one; except at the time of anger and rage.

The brave; except in the war.

The brother; except at the time of need [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 78, Page 229.

