https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/character.jpg 125 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-15 09:25:542020-09-15 09:25:54Which three characters are manifested in special occasions?
Which three characters are manifested in special occasions?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: There are three persons who are not recognized except in three situations:
The patient and the tolerant one; except at the time of anger and rage.
The brave; except in the war.
The brother; except at the time of need [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 78, Page 229.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!