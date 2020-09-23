Date :Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 | Time : 05:12 |ID: 169992 | Print

Video: How many left the army of Yazid to join the army of Imam Hussain (A.S)?

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- How many left the army of Yazid to join the army of Imam Hussain (A.S)? A short speech by Sayed Ammar Nakshawani.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *