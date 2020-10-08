Date :Thursday, October 8th, 2020 | Time : 22:15 |ID: 170054 | Print

Video: Why mourn an event that took place 1400 years ago?

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Why mourn an event that took place 1400 years ago? A short speech by Sayed Amaar Nakshawani.

You might also like
Why Do We Mourn?
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *