Video: Why mourn an event that took place 1400 years ago? / SHAFAQNA- Why mourn an event that took place 1400 years ago? A short speech by Sayed Amaar Nakshawani.

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Screenshot_20200915-120020_YouTube.jpg 1080 2220 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian 2020-10-08 22:15:51 2020-10-08 22:15:51 Video: Why mourn an event that took place 1400 years ago?