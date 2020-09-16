India: Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over migrant workers’ death

SHAFAQNA- Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the government for stating in Parliament that it did not know how many migrant workers had died during the lockdown while returning to their native places.

“Modi government does not know how many migrant workers died or how many people lost their jobs during the lockdown,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“You didn’t count so what, nobody died? Yes, but it is unfortunate that there was no impact on the government. The world saw them dying but the Modi government remained clueless,” Gandhi added, hindustantimes reported.

According to an estimate, 122 million people have lost their jobs because of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Around 75% of these were small traders and daily-wage labourers.