Floods ravage civilians in Sudan

SHAFAQNA- The flash floods in Sudan have killed more than 100 people and inundated thousands of homes since July. The Sudanese authorities have declared a state of emergency for three months nationwide and designated Sudan as a “disaster area” over the floods.

Abdul Ghalil Abdul Rahim, a spokesman for the Sudanese Civil Defense Authority said the government has rushed to provide help to Tuti and other affected areas. “These floods were the worst in the past century and we all know the current economic situation in Sudan, so we are doing our best to respond and help the people,” he said.

The spokesman said more than 40 villages and areas have been evacuated due to the floods and heavy rains. He expected the number of people displaced by the floods to reach one million, AA reported.