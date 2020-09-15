https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/QATAR-1.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-15 16:08:332020-09-15 16:49:39Qatar rules out normalization ties with Israel
Qatar rules out normalization ties with Israel
SHAFAQNA- Doha will not join other (Persian) Gulf Arab states in establishing diplomatic ties with Israel, a Qatari official has said.
“We don’t think that normalisation was the core of this conflict and hence it can’t be the answer,” Lolwah Al-Khater, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday in an interview with Bloomberg.
She said: “The core of this conflict is about the drastic conditions that the Palestinians are living under” as “people without a country, living under occupation”, according to AlJazeera.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!