Qatar rules out normalization ties with Israel

SHAFAQNA- Doha will not join other (Persian) Gulf Arab states in establishing diplomatic ties with Israel, a Qatari official has said.

“We don’t think that normalisation was the core of this conflict and hence it can’t be the answer,” Lolwah Al-Khater, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday in an interview with Bloomberg.

She said: “The core of this conflict is about the drastic conditions that the Palestinians are living under” as “people without a country, living under occupation”, according to AlJazeera.

