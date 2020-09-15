Lebanese cleric calls on all Muslims to show logical reaction to desecration of sanctities

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Head of Lebanese Center for Interfaith Dialogue condemned the recent publication of insulting cartoons of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by a French magazine but called on all Muslims to show logical reaction to desecration of sanctities. Seyyed Ali Al-Seyyed Qassem told IQNA that the Quran calls on the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to exercise forbearance in the face of insults.

He underlined that making such offensive moves against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) have no effect on the status of the great character and his mission. Such individuals will not only fail to achieve their objectives, but will rather cause to draw the attention of others to get familiar with this great character, the cleric said.

French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo recently reprinted the insulting cartoons of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), as the trial opened over the subsequent 2015 terror attack on its Paris office. The republication of the cartoons has angered Muslims globally.