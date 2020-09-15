Date :Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 | Time : 16:30 |ID: 170116 | Print

Khuzestan border with Iraq reopens for trade

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Shalamcheh and Chazabeh borders with Iraq reopened for border trade ending lockdown for coronavirus pandemic, Managing director of Roads and Transport Department of Khuzestan province said.

Speaking to IRNA, Gholam Abbas Bahraminia said the two borders are only open for business affairs and no passenger is allowed to commute.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Customs Administration spokesman Roohollah Latifi said that upon the agreement of Iraqi officials, Mehran border had increased its working days from two days a week to four days.

He added that Mehran border will be open the whole week except Friday for doing customs procedures.

Chazabeh was the last common border with Iraq reopened after six months closure.

