Date :Tuesday, September 15th, 2020

Barzani: The United Nations can help solve Iraq’s problems

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Kurdistan Region stressed that the United Nations can play an effective role in resolving the problems in Iraq.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met today with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, to ​​discuss about the political situation in Iraq and the latest achievements of dialogue and consultation between the regional government and the central government.

“The United Nations has a positive role to play in Iraq and can help Iraq solve the problems and challenges it faces,” Barzani’s office said in a statement.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

