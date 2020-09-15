Date :Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 | Time : 19:37 |ID: 170140 | Print

The UAE and Bahrain have formally signed a compromise agreement with Israel

SHAFAQNA- The signing ceremony of a compromise agreement between the UAE and Bahrain with the Israeli regime was held at the White House, and the three parties, along with Donald Trump, signed the agreement.

The UAE and the Israeli regime signed a “peace treaty” agreement, and Bahrain and Israel also signed a “peace declaration”.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

