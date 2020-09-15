Date :Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 | Time : 20:59 |ID: 170146 | Print

Rights groups denounce China’s genocide of Uyghur Muslims

SHAFAQNA-Uyghur Human Rights Project and 22 genocide and atrocity prevention organizations from 5 countries has sent an open letter to government, expressing grave concern that crimes against humanity and genocide are taking place against Uyghur Muslims in China’s remote Xinjiang region, where more than 1 million people are held in camps.

“The atrocities include arbitrary detention of between 1 and 1.8 million people in internment camps, a widespread program of political indoctrination, enforced disappearances, destruction of cultural sites, forced labour, disproportionate rates of prison incarceration, and coercive birth prevention campaigns and policies,” it said.

The groups said “These measures meet the threshold of acts constitutive of genocide, core international crimes under the Genocide Convention, which prohibits ‘imposing measures intended to prevent births’ among an ethnic or religious group” ,  according to Reuters.

