Zarif declares Iran’s support for Afghanistan peace process

SHAFAQNA- MNA: Islamic Republic of Iran ready for any assistance to peace process in Afghanistan.

In a telephone conversation with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar on Tue. evening, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed his satisfaction with holding inter-Afghan talks and emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran spares no efforts to offer any assistance to the peace process in Afghanistan.

In this bilateral talk, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest situation of talks between Afghan parties within the framework of peace process, role of neighboring countries in this peace process as well as issues of mutual concerns in various fields under the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Document.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif once again emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for any assistance to the peace process in Afghanistan.

