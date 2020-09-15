West calls on Saudi Arabia to release women activists

SHAFAQNA-Dozens of Western countries called Saudi Arabia to the release of women activists .

Denmark’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Morten Jespersen, read out a joint statement on behalf of 29 countries — including Australia, Britain and Canada — urging the kingdom to “release all political detainees” and voicing concern at the detention of “ women activists”.

Germany, speaking on behalf of the European Union at the United Nations Human Rights Council, decried Saudi Arabia’s “prolonged detentions of women rights defenders”, including Loujain al-Hathloul.

At least a dozen prominent women’s rights activists were arrested in Saudi Arabia in 2018 . Several of the arrested women say they have suffered torture and sexual assault in detention, accusations which Saudi officials reject, Reuters reported.