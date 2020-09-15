Date :Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 | Time : 22:06 |ID: 170154 | Print

West calls on Saudi Arabia to release women activists

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Dozens of Western countries called Saudi Arabia to the release of women activists .

Denmark’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Morten Jespersen, read out a joint statement on behalf of 29 countries — including Australia, Britain and Canada — urging the kingdom to “release all political detainees” and voicing concern at the detention of “ women activists”.

Germany, speaking on behalf of the European Union at the United Nations Human Rights Council, decried Saudi Arabia’s “prolonged detentions of women rights defenders”, including Loujain al-Hathloul.

At least a dozen prominent women’s rights activists were arrested in Saudi Arabia in 2018 . Several of the arrested women say they have suffered torture and sexual assault in detention, accusations which Saudi officials reject, Reuters reported.

You might also like
Iran Not to Send Quranic Delegation to Hajj
Creativity of Zamzam Water for Hajj
Two Twitter employees were recruited by Riyadh to spy on Saudi critics
Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti wants churches destroyed
Raif Badawi wins free speech prize while in jail
BBC Urdu has been caught red handed mistranslating and lying about Iranian FM’s claims on Iraqi paramilitary…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *