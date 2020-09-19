Words of holy head of Imam Hussain (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The historians mentioned that, when it was the battle of Siffin, and Muawiyah was certain of defeat, he found nothing but to take the trick, so Amr bin Al-Aas raised the Qur’ans on the heads of the spears, to delude the people of Iraq that he was invoking the Qur’an. Imam Ali (peace be upon him) warned his companions about the ruse of the people of the Levant, and said to them: (I am the speaking book of God, and this Qur’an is the silent book of God! Which of them is the most righteous to be followed? But they did not listen to him.

Then there was the battle of Karbala, and they killed Al-Hussain (peace be upon him) and raised his head on the lance, so that this tragedy reminded us of the incident of Mu’awiyah raising the Qur’an on the heads of the spears on the day of Siffin, so what is the similarity between the two cases? There they raised the Qur’an on the spear, which is the silent book of God, and here they raised the head of Al-Hussain (peace be upon him) on the lance, which is the speaking book of God, and he uttered the proofs even when he was cut in more than one place, revealing his miracle and position.

The accounts indicate that the head of Imam Al-Hussain (peace be upon him) spoke in many places, including what the investigator, Sayed. Abdul Aziz al-Muqarim mentions, about his killing: “The martyr has remained an ally of the Qur’an since God established its existence, because both are the two weights mentioned by the Messenger of God (may God’s prayers be upon him and his family) and his successors over his nation. Stating that they will never be separated. And thus Imam Al-Hussain (peace be upon him) was reciting the Qur’an throughout his life, and even after his death, so the poet said: O’ your head over a the lance …. Covered by the divine lights

Reciting the book on the spear, and thus ….. they raised the book over the spear

Al-Fadil Al-Darbandi says in “Asrar Al-Shahada” on the authority of Muslimah bin Kuhail, who said: I saw the head of Al-Hussain (peace be upon him) on a lance while he was reading: (God will suffice them, and God is the All-Hearing, the All-Knowing) Al-Baqarah: 137. Hilal bin Muawiyah said: I saw a man carrying the head of Al-Hussain (peace be upon him) and the head was addressing him: You separated my head from my body, may God separate between your flesh and your bone, and make you a sign to the worlds. He raised the whip and started hitting the head until he was silent.