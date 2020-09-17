Al-Kafeel Museum exhibits a 250-years old shrine grid

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: As part of his plans to revive and protect the heritage of al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, the staff working in the al-Kafeel museum has restored the steel grid that was erected above the tomb of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and the installation of each part of it to exhibit it in the showcase of the museum’s collections.

The grid that was restored, was manufactured in the year 1182 AH and is one of the rare and precious grids made with exquisite artistic touches at that time, and is a witness to an important era in the reconstruction of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine.

The head of the Museum’s Department Mr. Sadeq Lazem, has explained the following: “Since the fall of the former regime in 2003, we have been collecting and processing the old grid of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), which is characterized by a high professionalism that reflects the strength and will of its makers at a time when technology did not exist. This grid is one of the rare and precious grids and some of its parts were assembled in the museum after being processed by the working staff in the laboratory division. The partial section that was erected in dimensions of the entry door of the holy sanctuary, and we have manufactured a special showcase with suitable sizes for the measurements of the grid and the rest of showcases in the museum.”

Mr. Amir Ahmad Hashem, head of the restoration unit at the museum, told us about some of the maintenance and treatment works and about the materials that were used: “We collected pieces of the rare grid in the form of cubes and cylinders, then we started the processing work to get the real form of the grid by adding other materials to protect it from oxidation and to maintain its natural form.”

It is worth mentioning that the grid currently installed on the tomb of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) were manufactured in the workshops of the factory of the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine for the manufacture of shrine and sanctuaries’ grids with high durability, quality and accuracy, and its it the first grid manufactured in Iraq in this size, accuracy and quality by Iraqi hands from the servants of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) and is characterized by new and unique characteristics added to the beauty of its decorations in all its parts, which distinguishes it from the rest of shrines’ grids.