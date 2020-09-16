Date :Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 | Time : 06:43 |ID: 170201 | Print

Trump says he expects Saudi Arabia to normalize ties with Israel

SHAFAQNA-US President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia to normalize ties with Israel.

Trump told reporters at the White House that the Kingdom is among several countries he believes are on the verge of opening diplomatic ties with Israel, saying that after speaking with King Salman, he thinks the country will do so “at the right time.”

“We have many other countries going to be joining us, and they’re going to be joining us soon,” Trump said just hours after Bahrain and the UAE officially signed documents normalizing ties with Israel, according to AA.

 

