Palestinians denounce signing of normalization deals with Israel

SHAFAQNA-The Palestinians denounced the signing of normalization agreements with Israel.

In a press statement, the Palestinian presidency said that the Palestinians will not accept the consequences of the agreements as long as the United States and Israel do not recognize the Palestinian people’s right to establish their independent state on the borders of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“No one has the right to speak on behalf of the Palestinian people or the Palestine Liberation Organization,” the statement added, according to CGTN.

Wasel Abu Yousef, member of the PLO’s Executive Committee and Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Front, told Anadolu Agency that “This is a black day in the history of the official Arab system, and a sad day for the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause” .

Such deals would enable Israel to escalate atrocities against Palestinians and carry out crimes including “confiscation of lands, the policy of ethnic cleansing and collective punishment in all the occupied Palestinian territories,” said Abu Yousef.

Secretary of the Fatah Movement’s Revolutionary Council Majid Al-Fityani told the Turkish news agency: “Today they signed, in their disgrace, agreements of dependency, protection, and obedience with the occupation state.”

“Unfortunately, this signature comes on the eve of the [anniversary of] Sabra and Shatila massacre”, he said.

He added “This is a black day, and shame on the foreheads of the rulers of the Emirates and Bahrain,” AA reported.