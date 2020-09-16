Date :Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 | Time : 07:46 |ID: 170209 | Print

Roadside bomb targets British vehicle in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- A roadside bomb targeted British diplomatic vehicles in the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Tuesday.

The vehicle struck an explosive device while en route from the Baghdad airport to the Green Zone, the source said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

No injuries were reported in the attack, which only caused damage to the diplomatic vehicle. There was no claim of responsibility, according to AA.

